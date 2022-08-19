Lewandowski Robbed Outside Barcelona Training Facility

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski on Thursday was robbed at the club’s training facility.

Marca says the incident occurred when he arrived at the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper ahead of Barcelona’s afternoon training session.

A watch, valued at 70,000 euros according to some, was stolen from the Polish international when he stopped to say hello and take photos with fans who waited for the players at Sant Joan Despi.

One fan managed to open the passenger side door and took the watch, much to Lewandowski’s surprise.

The striker immediately called police, who took his statement, arrested the criminals and recovered the stolen object.

Initial reports stated Lewandowski’s cell phone was stolen, but it later proved to be his watch.

