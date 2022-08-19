Man United Will Play Like A Wounded Lion Against Liverpool

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, believes Manchester United will be more determined to pick the maximum points against his team at Anfield in Monday’s Premier League game.

According to Klopp, this is because United boss Erik ten Hag could “change nothing or everything” for the game.

“Of course, I would prefer to play them after they win 5-0 but it isn’t dreamland, that’s how it is.

“We drew twice too, so is it better to play us? I don’t know.

“We have to deal with all the situations. The whole world will watch it, let’s see how these heavyweights deal with the situation.

“The last two results, I knew already wouldn’t help this time. I couldn’t be less interested in the results from last season… It helps United to be more motivated if that’s possible.

“This is a completely different game in a completely different situation. United can change nothing or everything, so it’s…