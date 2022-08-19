OFFICIAL: Man United Reach Agreement With Madrid For Casemiro Transfer

Manchester United have announced that they have reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

United disclosed this in a statement released on their official website on Friday.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce that the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro.

“The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical.

“Casemiro has played over 500 professional games, including 63 at international level for his native Brazil. He has won 17 major honours in his illustrious career including five Champions League titles and the Copa America.

“We all look forward to welcoming Casemiro to Old Trafford.“

Casemiro will join former Madrid teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane at United.

