Onazi In Action As Home Eagles Beat Local Side In Friendly

Ogenyi Onazi was in action as the Home Eagles rallied back from two goals down to beat local side Mahanaim 3-2 in a friendly match at the practice pitch of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Onazi played the first 45 minutes of the thrilling encounter.

The midfielder is training with the team to keep fit as he look to secure a move to a foreign club.

Mahanaim scored two quick goals in the first half before the Home Eagles rallied back after the break to win the game.

Salisu Yusuf’s side will face AS Roma Academy in their second friendly.

The Eagles are preparing for the 2023 African Nations Championship qualifiers against Ghana.

The first leg is billed for the Cape Coast Stadium on August 28, while the reverse fixture will take place in Abuja.

The overall winners will qualify for CHAN 2023 to be hosted by Algeria.

