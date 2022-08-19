Pinnick Officially Out Of 3rd-Term Bid

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick, has confirmed that he will not be running for a third-term.

Pinnick disclosed this at the 77th General Assembly of the NFF’s Executive Committee, which took place on Thursday, 18th August 2022 at the Best Western Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

At Thursday’s General Assembly the date for the Elective Congress was fixed for Friday, 30th September.

Also, resolutions on the Electoral Roadmap, venue for the Elective Congress, the 2022 AITEO Cup were decided.

In a communique sent out by the NFF’s Communications Department on Friday:“The Executive Committee of Nigeria Football Federation met on Thursday, 18th August 2022 at the Best Western Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos to deliberate on important issues in Nigeria Football and resolved as follows:

“The General Assembly expressed heartfelt appreciation of the entire Nigeria Football fraternity to the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, President…