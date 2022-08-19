Rangers Missing Aribo, Bassey- Walker

Former Scotland forward Andy Walker insists the loss of Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey could hinder Rangers’ chances of securing a place in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Aribo and Bassey, both key players for the Gers last season left the Ibrox this summer for Southampton and Ajax respectively.

Rangers struggled without the duo in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League clash playoff clash against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side were held to a 2-2 draw in the tie and Walker reckons that losing the duo could be a difference maker against PSV in the reverse tie.

I’m still impressed by doing away with the away goal and I think it helped the game,” Walker told Go Radio as quoted by Daily Record.

“I think PSV came to Glasgow wanting to win it.

“It doesn’t matter that Rangers have lost to goals at home,they have just got a draw…