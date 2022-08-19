USYK VS JOSHUA 2: Ferocious Puncher Against Gun-Shy Powerhouse





In the movie John Wick, the Titular character was known as Baba Yaga. It was not accurate. Baba Yaga is actually an evil, forest-dwelling spirit in the shape of a deformed woman. John Wick should have been called Babay or The Bogeyman, an evil night spirit that abducts naughty children. In the East he is known as Babay. In the West he is known as The Bogeyman. And as far as the heavyweight boxing division is concerned, he is known as Oleksandr Usyk.

The Ukrainian juggernaut shocked the world in September 2021 when he handed out the most comprehensive of beatings to former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and wrenched the WBA, WBO & IBF belts from his grasp. So one sided was the performance that all three judges scored in Usyk’s favour earning him a unanimous decision.

The result shook up the entire boxing world and torpedoed the highly anticipated megafight between Joshua and great British rival and WBC…





Source: Complete Sports