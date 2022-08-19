Why Ronaldo Is Desperate To Leave Man United

Former Manchester United winger, Nani, has disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo has made up his mind to leave Old Trafford.

Nani in an interview with Rio Ferdinand’s VIBE WITH FIVE Podcast, stated that the Portuguese international doesn’t have time” to be part of a long-term project at the club.

“It’s a long time since we played together and Cristiano is not a kid anymore.

Read Also: #2022 U-20 WWC: Falconets Seal Comeback Win Vs Canada, To Face Netherlands In Quarter-finals

“Times change and the reactions and attitude can change as well. But, as we see, he’s doing the same things as usual; he doesn’t like to lose, he reacts when the team is not doing well.

“But the only difference is that it’s different times. He’s playing again at Man United but he’s been all over the world doing well at different teams with different players. He’s in a team where the managers are trying to build a strong team and it’s not easy, it takes time.

“For Cristiano, he…