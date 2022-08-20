African Country Can Win 2022 World Cup

Cameroon legend, Samuel Eto’o, believes that an African country can win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to take place between November 20 and December 18 this year.

No African country has ever gone past the quarter-finals of the quadrennial Mundial. Only three; Cameroon at Italia ’90, Senegal at Korea-Japan 2002 and Ghana at South Africa 2010 editions, have reached the stage.

However, Eto’o who happens to be the Qatar Legacy ambassador Graphic online, while in Ghana opined that this could be the year for Africa to not only surpass her quarter-final record but possibly win the FIFA World Cup title.

“First of all I feel at home and I don’t need a reason to be back home,” Footballghana.com quoted Eto’o as saying.

“However I came with our brothers from Qatar for our national teams to get the best possible information so that they give us the…