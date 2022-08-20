Akpoguma Makes 3rd League Appearance As Hoffenheim Thrash

Kevin Akpoguma was in action and played for 90 minutes for Hoffenheim, who hammered Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 away in Saturday’s Bundesliga fixture.

It was Akpoguma’s third consecutive appearance for Hoffenheim in the new campaign

It is now back-to-back league wins for Hoffenheim and their first on the run.

Christoph Baumgartner broke the deadlock in the ninth minute before Andrej Kramaric made it 2-0 on 35 minutes.

And in the 78th minute Georginio Rutter made the points safe when he added the third goal for Hoffenheim.

The win took Hoffenheim to fifth place on six points and Leverkusen are bottom with no point in the 18-team league table.

