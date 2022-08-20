Arsenal Maintain Winning Record, Trounce Bournemouth

Arsenal maintained a 100% winning record as the Gunners brush aside Bournemouth 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium to move top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners had a perfect control of the game and were quick to strike first through captain Martin Odegaard’s well-taken double.

After the break, William Saliba curled home a beautiful third before Gabriel Jesus saw his clever finish ruled out by VAR for offside.

Read Also: Akpoguma Makes 3rd League Appearance As Hoffenheim Thrash Leverkusen 3-0 Away

It is the first time Arsenal have won their opening three fixtures since the 2004-05 season.

Bournemouth had won their first home game back in the Premier League against Aston Villa and there was a rousing feel to this Saturday teatime kick-off at the division’s smallest ground. But it was never meant to.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed…