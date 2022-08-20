‘Casemiro Joining Man United Because Of Money’

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster believes that Casemiro is leaving Real Madrid for financial reasons.

On Friday United announced they have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for Casemiro after a £59.5million deal was struck.

With Madrid fresh from winning the Champions League, questions could be asked about Casemiro’s motivation in heading to Old Trafford, with ex-United stopper Foster saying that the huge salary of £350,000 a week that he’s reported to earn will be a big factor.

Speaking on talkSPORT Drive, Foster said: “I read a thing in the paper and United’s wage bill, my gosh, have a look at this bad boy.

“I’d take a fraction of what some of these guys are on!

“It’s crazy money and even Casemiro, Casemiro doesn’t want to leave Real Madrid. He doesn’t. Why would you want to leave Real Madrid?

“I know it’s Manchester United, I know this, but Manchester United aren’t what they used to be.

