Chalobah Set To Go On Loan From Chelsea

Chelsea are set to sanction a loan move for their Trevoh Chalobah with a host of Premier League and Serie A sides interested in the youngster.

Chalobah enjoyed a breakthrough season last year, scoring on his debut as he made 20 league appearances for the Blues, but is now on the periphery of the Chelsea squad.

He faces stiff competition from new summer signings Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella and has been an unused substitute for Chelsea’s opening Premier League games.

And according to The Athletic, Chelsea are now open to granting Chalobah a loan move away from Stamford Bridge, but are not willing to include any permanent option in a deal.

Chalobah, 23, has played for Huddersfield, Ipswich, FC Lorient, and Chelsea, and has made numerous appearances in the Champions League and English football’s top flight.

He scored three Premier League goals last season and registered nine clean sheets while playing in defence as Chelsea qualified for the Champions League and reached…