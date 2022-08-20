Falconets Must Be Clinical Against Netherlands –Rufai

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has advised the Super Falconets to be clinical in front of goal when the team meet Netherlands in the quarter finals of the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that Nigeria maintained a 100% winning record in the Group stages after the team defeated France 1-0, South Korea 1-0 and Canada 3-1 to top the group.

With the team set to face Netherlands in the knockout stages, Rufai, who was a member of the Super Eagles that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations, told Completesports.com that the Super Falconets will overcome their Dutch opponent.

“I have no doubt that the game against Netherlands will be a very difficult one for the Super Falconets, However, I am optimistic that Nigeria will carry the day.

“The technical crew must ensure they do everything to make the team take their goal scoring chances against Netherlands because we…