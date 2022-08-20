‘I’ll Prove To Usman I’m Number One’

Leon Edwards has said he will prove to Kamaru Usman he is number one as they get set for Saturday night’s welterweight title bout.

Edwards lost to Usman on 19 December, 2015 by unanimous decision and since that time, the Brit has won nine fights and had one no contest.

On his part, Usman won 13 bouts – including his victory over Tyron Woodley to seize the welterweight belt and five title defenses.

And looking forward to the big fight Edwards, quoted on Marca, said:“I’m going in there with the mindset of becoming the champion. It’s been a long road for me to get here and I am grabbing it with both hands.

“I do not care about the roar, you know? My aim is to go out there and provide for my family and become number one and I truly believe I am number one and Saturday night I’ll prove that.”

And according to Usman he explained his work ethic got him to the top and his not going away anytime soon.

“I…