Iwobi Celebrates 100th Appearance For Everton

Alex Iwobi expressed his delight after making his 100th appearance for Everton in Saturday’s Premier League home game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Iwobi was in action for Everton who recorded their first points in the new season after a late Demarai Gray’s strike helped them to a 1-1 draw.

Iwobi was outstanding for the Frank Lampard’s side who had lost their opening two games going into this weekend’s game.

And commenting on his 100th game for the Merseyside club Iwobi wrote on Twitter:”Honoured To Have Made 100 Appearances For The Blues.”

Iwobi joined Everton from Arsenal on 8 August 2019, after signing a five-year contract.

Fifteen days after signing, Iwobi made his debut as a substitute for the final half-hour in place of Gylfi Sigurðsson in a 2–0 loss at Aston Villa.

On 28 August in the second round of the EFL Cup, he scored his first Everton goal in a 4–2 win at Lincoln City.

He scored his first league goal on 1 September in a 3–2 win over…