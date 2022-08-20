Jesus Will Fulfill Potential At Arsenal –Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho says he’s optimistic Gabriel Jesus can fulfill his potential at Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus has scored two goals in his first two games for the Gunners this season.

In an interview with Mirror, Ronaldinho stated that the Brazilian star he expect bug things to come from him.

He also said hat Arsenal will be in good position to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Read Also: Please Don’t Join Man United –Valverde’s Girlfriend Begs Casemiro

“When Gabriel joined Manchester City I said he would go on to be one of the best players in the world. When he was given a chance, he showed what he was capable of – but at Manchester City he was never shown the love a player of his quality deserves.

“At Arsenal he has been given the chance to be the focal point, he has been shown the love by the coach and the fans, and already he is repaying that. This season I expect big things from him – he will repay the love shown in him by showing he is not just…