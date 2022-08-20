NFF Elections – Plenty Of Motion Without Movement! –Odegbami

The Election for the office of President of the Nigeria Football Federation has gripped the imagination and attention of Nigerians. A meeting of the General Assembly of the federation has never attracted as much national attention as it did these past few days. At the time of writing this, the meeting had ended, the ‘camp’ had been vacated, and all the assembled members had withdrawn to their various interests to draw up new strategies on how to wrest power.

A day after the meeting, all is seemingly calm. Anticipated ‘fights’ did not take place. There were even little hugs and kisses beneath the pent-up ‘anger’ to add to the real drama of the President, Amaju Pinnick, finally succumbing to the reality that he could not win in a third term election in office with all the ‘forces’ against him at the Congress.

So, he tearfully (I am told) announced his last meeting as President of the Federation. He also asked for the forgiveness of all his ‘sins’ by all those…