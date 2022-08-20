Please Don’t Join Man United –Valverde’s Girlfriend Begs Casemiro

Mina Bonino, Fede Valverde’s girlfriend, has made a passionate plea to Real Madrid midfielder, Casemiro to rescind his decision of joining Man United.

Recall that Casemiro will depart Real Madrid for Manchester today where he is expected to put a finishing touch to his transfer to Old Trafford.

Bonino, via her twitter handle used expletives words to express her disappointment.

“Gil de mierda! No te vayas” which is translated to “don’t leave, you shit bastard,” in Spanish, Marca reports.

Mina Bonino, 28, is a sports journalist and has been dating Fede Valverde since 2020.

Other than a nightmare holiday in Ibiza this summer, the pair have had a pleasant relationship. In only a few years of knowing Casemiro, she had grown fond of the Brazilian midfielder.

