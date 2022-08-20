Pure Lies, Pinnick Still Desperate To Become NFF Boss Again

Former Super Eagles forward, Daniel Amokachi has disclosed that the outgoing President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick still has plans to remain on the job despite denying the fact that he’s not seeking a third term in office.

Recall that Pinnick had in an interview on Arise TV publicly declared he would work with whoever emerges as president after him, though he insisted there have been calls from different quarters persuading him to continue in office.

Pinnick, who has been in office since 2014, is the first Nigerian to hold the position of the NFF president for two terms. His second term is billed to expire on 20 September, 2022.

However, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on sports who spoke in a interview with Daily Trust stated that Pinnick should count himself lucky to have used two term in office compared to his predecessors.

Read Also: Odegbami: NFF Elections – Plenty Of Motion Without Movement!

“When you say a lot of…