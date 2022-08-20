Southampton Beat Leicester To Claim First Win Of Season

Joe Aribo featured and helped Southampton come from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power in Saturday’s Premier League game, Completesports.com reports.

Also in action were Aribo’s Super Eagles teammates Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho for Leicester.

While Ndidi played for 90 minutes, Iheanacho came on in the 76th minute and Aribo was replaced with two minutes left.

Going into the fixture, Southampton had lost one and drawn one of their first two games of the season.

For Leicester, they went into the tie on the back of one loss and one draw.

After a goalless first half, James Maddison broke the deadlock on 54 minutes but Che Adams made it 1-1 in the 68th minute.

And with six minutes remaining Adams bagged his second goal to seal the win for Southampton.

The defeat leaves Leicester in 18th place on just one point while Southampton are in 12th spot on four points.

