Danish SuperLiga club, FC Midtylland are not willing to allow midfielder Raphael Onyedika join Serie A champions, AC Milan this summer.

AC Milan have identified Onyedika as a potential replacement for Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie, who left them to join Barcelona at the end of last season.

Technical director, Paolo Maldini is a big admirer of the Nigerian.

The Rossoeneri already had a €4m bid turned down for Onyedika this week.

The former Danish SuperLiga champions are reportedly holding out for €8m.

But the club’s technical director, Svend Graversen has declared that the 21-year-old will remain at the club this summer.

“We want to keep Onyedika for one more season,” he said, as quoted by Calciomercato.com.

The talented midfielder arrived FC Midtylland from FC Ebedei in 2019.

