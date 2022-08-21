Collins To Miss Rest Of Season Through Injury

Nigeria defender Jamilu Collins has been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury, reports Completesports.com.

Collins sustained an injury in Cardiff City’s Sky Bet Championship clash against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Monday.



Manager Steve Morison has now confirmed that the left-back ruptured his ACL and will require surgery.

“We won’t see him again until next season,” Morison was quoted by Walesonline.co.uk.

“It’s gutting for the lad. Really gutting. We are all here for him. We are going to make the next year the best it can possibly be for him.

“It’s the worst-case scenario. We will try and get him back for pre-season next year. One thing we do know is we will have one hell of a left-back next season.”

