‘I Devote This To My Country’ -Usyk Reflects On Victory Over Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk has dedicated his victory over challenger Anthony Joshua to the people of Ukraine.

Usyk retained his unified WBO, WBA and IBF titles after a split decision win against Joshua at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah.

Two judges scored the fight 115-113 and 116-112 to Usyk, while a third judge gave it 115-113 to the challenger.

” I want to thank God for the help that he gave me today because he did give me a lot today, my lord is Jesus Christ. Thank you Saudi, thank you, thank you, thank you so much, Inshallah,” Usyk said after the fight.

“I devote this victory to my country, to my family, to my team to the military who are defending my family thank you very, very much.

“This is already history, many generations are going to watch this fight, especially the round where someone tried to beat me hard but I withstood it and turned in a different way.

“I’m sure that Tyson Fury is not…