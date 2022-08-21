I’ll Destroy Joshua, Usyk In One Night –Fury

Tyson Fury has boasted that the duo of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk won’t last a night in his hands after watching their heavyweight titles rematch on Saturday night.

Fury, also known as Gypsy King, is adamant that he sees nothing to fear from both boxers.

Joshua seemed to be cruising to victory after a 9th round performance by the Briton but Usyk responded masterfully, taking charge of the match from tenth and final two rounds, which saw him on his way to victory.

But Fury was not impressed by any of this, insisting that both heavyweight Champions have not lived up to their billing.

He took to social media and said: “After watching that, the both of them were s***e.

“It was one of the worst heavyweight title fights I have ever seen.

“It was bulls***. Come on!

“I annihilate both of them on the same night.

“F***ing s***e.

“Get your f***ing cheque book out, because the Gypsy King is here to stay,…