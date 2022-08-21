I’m Prepared To Fight, Kock Down Fury –Usyk

Reigning heavyweight champions, Oleksandr Usyk has boasted that he’s battle ready to fight and knock down Tyson Fury after beating Anthony Joshua again.

The undefeated Ukrainian saw off a spirited performance from Joshua to seal a split decision win in their rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Despite repeatedly insisting he is retired from boxing after his stunning knockout win over Dillian Whyte in April, Fury still holds the WBC title.

And Usyk is confident the Gypsy King will not be able to resist the opportunity to come back and meet him in a fight to crown the heavyweight division’s first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis.

“I am sure that Tyson Fury is not retired yet. I am convinced that he wants to fight me,” Usyk said after his victory against Joshua.

“I want to fight him and if I’m not fighting Tyson Fury, I am not fighting at all.”

