Iwobi Hailed By Lampard For ‘Fantastic’ Performance Vs Forest 

Everton coach, Frank Lampard, has hailed Nigeria winger, Alex Iwobi’s ‘fantastic’ performance against Nottingham Forest in their Premier League home game on Saturday.

Everton drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park.

Brennan Johnson scored in the 81st minute to give Forest the lead, while Demarai Gray equalised seven minutes later for the Toffees.

Frank Lampard hailed Iwobi who played the entire duration of the encounter in his 100th game for Everton in which he scored seven goals and made eight assists.

“I thought Alex Iwobi was fantastic,” Evertonfc.com quoted Lampard as saying.

“Receiving it, controlling it and breaking through lines and passing well.

“The movements of the back three and the angles trying to play through, especially in the early parts of the game, were really good.”

Iwobi has scored 10 goals in 58 games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

