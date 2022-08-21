Mane Strikes Twice As Bayern Thump Bochum 7-0

Sadio Mane scored twice to help ruthless Champions, Bayern Munich, rout home side VFL Bochum 7-0 in their 2022/23 Bundesliga matchday-3 game at Vonovia Ruhr Stadium on Sunday.

The impressive Mane now has three Bundesliga goals to his name and four in all competitions for his new club having scored his first in Bayern’s German Super Cup win against RB Leipzig and the new Bundesliga season opener against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Former Manchester City winger, Leroy Sane scored the first goal of the game in the fourth minute from a Kingsley Coman assist and 21 minutes later Matthijs De Ligt made it 2-0.

Also Read – Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0

Coman got on the score sheet in the 32nd minute as Bayern continued to dominate the game.

Mane had a goal ruled out in the 40th minute for offside. The referee consulted VAR and the goal was disallowed, then he scored his first of the game two minutes later. The first half ended 4-0.

Mane completed his brace in the 59th…