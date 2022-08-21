Moffi Misses Penalty As Lorient Draw Away To Toulouse

Terem Moffi missed the chance to open his goals account in Ligue 1 this season, after failing to convert a penalty in Lorient’s 2-2 draw at Toulouse on Sunday.

With the scored tied at 1-1, Lorient were awarded a penalty on 41 minutes but Moffi’s effort was saved by Toulouse’s keeper.

Moffi was replaced in the 68th minute while his Nigerian teammate Innocent Bonke was benched.

Armand Lauriente gave Lorient the lead on two minutes but Rafael Ratao equalized for Toulouse in the 31st minute.

After Moffi’s penalty miss Toulouse then went 2-1 up in the 64th minute through Thijs Dalinga.

With 10 minutes left to play Lorient drew level as Ibrahima Kone this time converted from the penalty spot.

The draw took Lorient to ninth on four points after just two games played.

Last season Moffi scored eight goals in 37 league games, a far cry from two seasons ago where he netted 14 in 32 top flight fixtures.

