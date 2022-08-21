Premier League: Leeds United Thrash 10-Man Chelsea

Chelsea fell to a 3-0 defeat against Leeds United at the Elland Road on Sunday.

Brendan Aaronson gave the hosts the lead on 33 minutes following a however from Edouard Mendy.

Spain forward Rodrigo doubled the lead with his head just moments later it sparked wild scenes inside the stadium.

Chelsea made changes to formation and personnel after the break but still struggled to stamp their authority on the game.

Jack Harrison’s close-range strike midway through the second half ended any hope of a comeback for the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were reduced to 10-men late on when Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for a second bookable offence.

