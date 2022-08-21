Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen was on target as Napoli thrashed Monza 4-0 in Sunday’s Serie A clash.

The Nigerian international who was making his second league appearance this season, could have put the host in the lead in the early part of the game but his shot failed to hit target.

However, Osimhen netted the second goal in the 46th minute after Kvaratskhelia had given Napoli the lead in the 35th minute.

It was the second goal for the formal Lille striker this ongoing season. He was also a constant threat for Monza defenders.

Kvaratskhelia grabbed his brace in the 62nd minute before Min-jae Kim made it 4-0 in the 92nd minute to seal the maximum points.

The victory put Napoli top of the Serie A table on six points while Monza sit bottom on zero point.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…