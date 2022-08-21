Tearful Joshua Reacts To Defeat Against Usyk

Anthony Joshua tried to hold back the tears as he addressed the media following his latest defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua lost to the Ukrainian for the second time in 11 months at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah.

The 32-year-old delivered a much-improved performance but was still outpointed by Usyk.

Two judges scored the fight 115-113 and 116-112 to Usyk, while a third judge gave it 115-113 to the challenger.

Joshua struggled to find the words to express how he was feeling during his interaction with the media.

‘I tried a different style,” he said.

“Previously in my career what got me through when I was beating people I have been beating… I was beating them off sheer hungry and passion. In the last fight I wanted to compete as a boxer but it wasn’t good enough and tonight wasn’t good enough.”

Joshua was then asked if he was proud of himself, to which he replied:…