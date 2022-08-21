Usman Reacts To Shock Defeat To Edwards

Kamaru Usman has reacted to his shock knockout defeat to Leon Edwards, in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title bout in the United States on Sunday morning.

Edwards stunned Usman with a vicious leg kick in the last minute of round five to emerge winner in their rematch.

The Jamaican-born British fighter made history as the first man to take Usman down and also record a knockout win against him.

Also Read: Rooney Urges Man United Boss To Drop Ronaldo For Liverpool Clash

Before the surprise knockout, Usman was coasting as he was ahead three rounds to one.

And reacting to the loss Usman stated he will surely bounce back from the setback.

“Champs mess up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!!“ he wrote on Twitter.

And commenting on his win, Edwards said:“I can’t put into words. They all said I couldn’t do it. Look at me now! It doesn’t matter I was down, I come from the trenches, I’ve been down my whole life, look at me now! I…