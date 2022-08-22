2022 U-20 WWC: Why Falconets Lost To Netherlands

Falconets head coach Chris Danjuma has said prolificacy in front of goal cost his team a place in the semi-final at the ongoing 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Danjuma’s ladies crashed out of the competition after falling to a 2-0 defeat against the Netherlands.

The West Africans were favourite to win the encounter at the Estadio Alajuela Morera Soto but failed to replicate their group stage performance.

The Falconets dominated the game but were let down by their poor marksmanship.

Read Also: #2022 U-20 WWC: Netherlands Defeat Falconets To Reach First Ever Semi-finals

Zera Hulswit and Ziva Henry were on target for the Dutch.

“This is football when your opponent capitalizes on your mistake and they punish you for that,”Danjuma told a press conference.

“I think we had these few mistakes starting and we were punished for it and we had our chances and we could not take it.

“Football is all about taking your chances. But it is just unfortunate because nobody wants to…