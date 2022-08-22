Antony Agree Personal Terms With Manchester United

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Ajax Brazilian winger Antony and are preparing a new £80million bid this week, the Sun reports.

United are scrambling to bolster new boss Erik ten Hag’s squad, especially after their poor start to the season.

United lost their opening game to the Premier League season 2-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

They then followed it up with a humiliating 4-0 loss away at Brentford.

Antony is in favour of a move to United, and didn’t train on Saturday – missing Sunday’s 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam as a result.

Also Read: Arteta: Arsenal Will Keep Spending Despite Positive Start To New Season

And according to Nicolo Schira, United have already reached an agreement with Antony over personal terms.

The Brazil star, 22, has agreed to a five-year contract, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2027.

United are also preparing a fresh £80m bid to try and tempt Ajax into selling and expect to seal a transfer this…