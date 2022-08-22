Arsenal Will Keep Spending Despite Positive Start To New Season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the club will make more signings before the end of the current transfer window.

The Gunners have signed five players this window and have started the season on a high.

Arteta has stated their winning start will not affect their transfer business.

“No it doesn’t change. We know as well where we are short, where we have to add more firepower. And if we can do it, we will do it,” the Spaniard told reporters.

“We will try to the end, the transfer window is tricky at the moment. We would like to do something else but let’s see what we can do.”

The Gunners have been linked with Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta and Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, while there could be departures for Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Hector Bellerin.

