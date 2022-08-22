Int’l Friendly: US Boss Unleashes Morgan, Rapinoe On Super Falcons

U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named star duo Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe in a 23-woman squad for the international friendlies against former African champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The first friendly will take place at the Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City on September 3.

The second friendly is billed for Audi Field Washington, D.C. three days later.

All the players on the roster performed well in Mexico at qualifying and have carried that form for their clubs, so we’ll continue the process of growing as a team with this group in what will be two challenging games against Nigeria,” Andonovski told Usscoccer.com.

“Preparing for the World Cup is a long process, and I’ve been very happy with how our team understands that process, is willing to do the work and is making positive strides every camp to get us to where we want to be next summer.”

FULL SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North…