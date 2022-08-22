Leeds 3-0 Chelsea: We Traveled By Bus Instead Of Plane -Tuchel

Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has blamed the team’s defeat to Leeds United on the coaching staff’s inability to travel by plane to the venue of the game.

Recall that Chelsea fell 3-0 at Elland Road with Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo Moreno and Jack Harrison getting the goals.

However, the German boss in a chat with BBC Sports, said that his side’s problems started on Saturday when the coaching staff had to make their way to Leeds on a bus.

“Everything that can go wrong, did go wrong,” Tuchel told the BBC. “It started yesterday [Saturday]. We had no plane to arrive so we came on the bus.

“The players could fly but for the coaching staff it was a long ride on the bus. It continued today.”

