Netherlands Defeat Falconets To Reach First Ever Semi-finals

Two first half goals by the Netherlands earned them a 2-0 win against Nigeria’s Falconets in Sunday’s quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup in Costa Rica, Completesports.com reports.

It is a first ever appearance in the semi-finals for the Netherlands at the U-20 women’s World Cup.

The last time the Falconets made it to the semi-finals was at the 2014 edition in Canada.

Victory against the Falconets means the Netherlands will take on Spain in the semi-finals.

The Falconets bossed the early part of the game and had a shout for a penalty on nine minutes after Flourish Sabastine was brought down inside the box but the referee waved play on.

But it was the Netherlands who took the lead on 12 minutes through Zera Hilswit who volleyed into the top corner after a poor clearance from Falconets skipper Blessing Demehin.

Two minutes after the opening goal Mercy Idoko went close with a header which was well handled by the Dutch keeper.

In the 16th minute…