NPFL: Ogunbote Takes Charge At 3SC

Gbenga Ogunbote has returned to Shooting Stars for a third spell as head coach of the Ibadan club, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria Professional Football League outfit unveiled the experienced tactician at an elaborate ceremony at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan on Monday afternoon.

The Oluyole Warriors barely escaped relegation last season which led to the dismissal of former handler of the side, Edith Olumide Agoye.

Ogunbote left another NPFL side, Remo Stars early this month after the expiration of his one-year contract.

He has also handled top clubs likes Sunshine Stars, Enyimba and Enugu Rangers in the NPFL.

