Odegaard: Arsenal Not Yet Premier League Title Favourite

Martin Odegaard says it will be too early to tip the Arsenal as one of the favourite teams to win the Premier League after their flying start to the campaign.

Recall that the Gunners have won their opening three games of the season, with Odegaard scoring a double in the win over Bournemouth over the weekend.

In a chat with TribalFootball, the Norwegian international stated that the team must be calm despite winning all three games this season.

“It has been a good start; I think especially compared to last season,” said Odegaard.

“It looks a bit better this time! We are happy at the moment; three wins and three good games. We are scoring a lot of goals, so of course we are happy.

“We have to stay calm and keep working hard and look for the next one already and try to win that one.

“I think a lot of things have changed. I think we have improved so much and it’s a bit strange to think it’s only one year ago. I feel like it’s a long time ago.

“We have improved…