Sadiq On Target In Almeria’s Draw Against Elche

Umar Sadiq was on target as Almeria were forced to a 1-1 draw by Elche in their LaLiga clash at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on Monday night.

It was Sadiq’s first goal in the Spanish top-flight for the Rojiblancos.

The Nigeria international put the visitors in front on 23 minutes.

He was replaced by Dyego Souza nine minutes from time.

Allex Collado equalised for Elche on the half hour mark.

Almeria are still looking for their first win of the season.

They lost 2-1 to Real Madrid on matchday one.

Rubi’s side will host Sevilla in their next league game.

