Sunshine Stars Unveil Agoye New Head Coach

Sunshine Stars have named Edith Agoye their new head coach, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria Professional Football League outfit unveiled Agoye in Akure on Monday afternoon.

“Edith Agoye has just signed the dotted line to be our new handler,”reads a tweet on Sunshine Stars’ official Twitter handle.

Agoye was sacked by Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan last month after the team’s poor showing in the NPFL last season.

He takes over from Cameroon tactician, Emmanuel Deutsch at the Akure club.

It is the second time the tactician will be managing a club in the Nigerian top-flight after close to a decade at Shooting Stars.

