Super Eagles, Battle Algeria In Friendly September 27

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Desert Foxes of Algeria in a friendly on September 27, Compmetesports.com reports

The encounter is billed for the New Stadium in Oran.

The Algeria Football Association AFA were forced to look for an alternative opponent after Ghana pulled out from an agreed friendly on the same day.

The Desert Foxes will first play another friendly against Guinea on September 24.

This will be the third time the North Africans will face the Super Eagles under coach Djamel Belmadi.

In the first encounter, Belmadi led his team to go past the Super Eagles 2-1 in the semifinal of the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Algeria then pipped Nigeria in a friendly in Austria in October 2020.

