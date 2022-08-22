United Secure First EPL Win Against Liverpool In Four Years

Manchester United secured their first win of the new Premier League season after a pulsating 2-1 win against bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night.

It is a first Premier Leagie win for United against Liverpool since a 2-1 triumph on 10th March 2018.

Goals in each half from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford sealed all the three points for United.

Mohamed Salah got Liverpool’s goal late in the second half.

Liverpool are now winless in their opening three league games this season and are 16th on Twitter points while United move up to 14th.

United started the brighter and almost opened scoring on 10 minutes through Anthony Elanga but his effort hit the post.

Sancho then gave United the lead on 16 minutes after dribbling James Milner inside the box and then rolled it into the corner.

In the 53rd minute United doubled their lead as Rashford raced onto Anthony Martial’s through ball and beats…