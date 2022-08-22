Why Rodgers Will Resign As Leicester City Manager

Former Tottenham star, Jamie O’Hara has predicted that Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers will be the first manager to resign in this season’s Premier League.

Recall that the Foxes have managed just one point from their opening three games this season and lost at home to Southampton over the weekend.

However, in a chat with talkSPORT, O’Hara stated that Leicester City’s inability to strengthen the squad with new players in the summer transfer window will force him to resign.

“Leicester aren’t backing him!” He told talkSPORT.

“I think Brendan Rodgers will walk before he gets sacked, I’ve got a feeling.

“I look at them & he won’t hang around when they’re selling your best players!”

