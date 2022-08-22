Wijnaldum To Miss World Cup After Leg Break

Georginio Wijnaldum is set to miss the 2022 FIFA World World Cup in Qatar after breaking his leg during a training session with AS Roma.

Wijnaldum joined Roma from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The 31-year-old suffered a fractured tibia after a tough challenge in a training session did not go down well.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the player that Wijnaldum allegedly collided with was Felix Afena-Gyan, who was distraught following the accident. Roma are currently ruling out surgery for the Dutchman and his leg was put in a cast this morning ahead of further evaluations.

The club may be forced to accept an operation for Wijnaldum, but regardless he’s not expected to return to the pitch before 2023, meaning he’s set to miss out on the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The Friedkins have lined up further consolations with specialists as they work to determine the best course of action.

