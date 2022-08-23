Algeria FA Confirms Super Eagles Friendly

The Algeria Football Association (AFA) has confirmed the Desert Foxes will tackle the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a friendly next month.

The encounter is billed for the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran on Tuesday, September 27.

The AFA also announced that the Desert Foxes will face Syli Stars of Guinea in their first friendly on Friday, September 23.

Algeria have won their last two encounters against the Super Eagles.

The two-time African champions defeated the Super Eagles 2-1 in the semi-final at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The North Africans then pipped Nigeria 1-0 in a friendly in Austria in October 2020.

The two countries failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar losing to Cameroon and Ghana in the playoffs.

