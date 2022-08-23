Benin Republic Now Known As Cheetahs

The Benin Republic senior men’s national team known as the Squirrels will now be referred to as Cheetahs.

This was announced on the team’s Twitter handle.

“We will change our nickname soon in order to follow this dynamic. Even if we remain convinced that we should not change our nickname but above all concentrate on our football which will remain the same, all our ills will not be erased in a snap of finger.“

Also confirming the change of nick name was Benin Football Federation president Mathurin de Chacus, who was re-elected for a new four-year term in Saturday’s General Assembly.

“We have already sent a letter to our supervisory authority to ask for authorization to change the name of the national team.

“From this day on, there will be no more Squirrels in Benin as far as football is concerned. From this day on, our footballers will be called Cheetahs.

“A new era is dawning for Benin, currently 91st in…