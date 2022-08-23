BetKing: It’s Another Football Season!

It’s a new football season, and the excitement is off the roof! Who would have thought that a team like Manchester United would have lost to relegation-bound teams like Brentford and Brighton? Not just with 1 goal but 4 goals to Brentford. It is a game though, and those are the rules. For someone to win, someone needs to lose. For a nation with such a vibrant sports culture, it’s no surprise that online sports gaming is on the rise in Nigeria, with millions of people engaging in betting activities daily.

Betting indeed presents an opportunity to make money and whilst the majority of the population can treat it as recreation and spend only what they can afford to risk, for some it can be more difficult.

What is Responsible Gaming?

Let me tell you a bit about King Jay. King Jay is a football lover. He has studied the trends and knows a lot about the European Premiere League, LaLiga, Serie A, you name it. He has set aside X amount for gaming this period. He has a bank account…